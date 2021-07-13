Anthony L. Posawatz Sells 7,362 Shares of Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Director Anthony L. Posawatz sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $261,645.48.

NYSE:BEEM traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. 160,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,353. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

