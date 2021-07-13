Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 162,873 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 162,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $8,557,347.42.
APLS opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.