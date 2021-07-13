Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEMY. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $$54.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

