AppHarvest, Inc. (NYSE:APPH) Director Sells $49,500,000.00 in Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NYSE:APPH) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00.

APPH opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.