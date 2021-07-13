Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 115,259 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 115,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $16,144,328.13.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,635. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

