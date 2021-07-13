Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Sells $14,436,495.36 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36.

Shares of NYSE AMAT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.04. 79,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,635. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

