Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:APLT) Insider Sells $27,724.20 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $27,724.20.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $45,491.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $103,277.04.

Shares of APLT opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

