AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,006 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $546,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,623.05. 28,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,455.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

