ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $31.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 2,665,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,362. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.