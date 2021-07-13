Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,000 Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,844.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

