Aristides Capital LLC Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JOUT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,063. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.