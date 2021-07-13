Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,398 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 590,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 24,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,545. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

