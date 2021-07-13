Aristides Capital LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Strattec Security comprises 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74. Strattec Security Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

