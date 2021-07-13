Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given a $126.72 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 target price on Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.