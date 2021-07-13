Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises about 1.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Incyte worth $83,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. 5,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,370. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.33.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

