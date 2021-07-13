Armistice Capital LLC Buys 1,531,101 Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 47.15% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYEG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 22,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.