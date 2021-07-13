Armistice Capital LLC Buys 42,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 350.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.90. 30,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,302. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

