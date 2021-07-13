Armistice Capital LLC Has $57.02 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,603,277 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $57,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA stock remained flat at $$19.90 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,379. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.