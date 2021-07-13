Armistice Capital LLC Has $68.35 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $68,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. 10,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,882. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $119.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.