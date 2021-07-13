Armistice Capital LLC Invests $44 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,995,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,311,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 78,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

