Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 3,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

