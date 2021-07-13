ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00116567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00159003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,806.01 or 0.99994297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00955863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,735,684 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

