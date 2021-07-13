Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 27,804 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5,560.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

