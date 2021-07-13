Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Two Harbors Investment worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

