Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.87 Million Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.05% of Scholastic worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

