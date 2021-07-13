Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 52.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $895,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 22.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $48,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $678.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

