Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,727,891 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

