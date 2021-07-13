Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 724,495 Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 724,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

