Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 114,002 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Grifols worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grifols by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grifols by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

