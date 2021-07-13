Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 808,733 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,733 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.66% of Community Health Systems worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

