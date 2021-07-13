Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 220,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,207. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

