ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

