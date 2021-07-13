ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €750.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.