Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

