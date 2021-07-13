Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert Purchases 15,909 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 15,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,499.86.

Assertio stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

