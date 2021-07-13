Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $187,000.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

