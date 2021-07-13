Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $261.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $171.28 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

