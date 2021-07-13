AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 48,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 204,907 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

