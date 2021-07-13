Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.22.

ACB opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

