Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATDRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ATDRY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 73,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,560. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.