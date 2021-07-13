AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$46.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.55. The company had a trading volume of 56,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$10.49 and a 12-month high of C$54.82.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
