AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$46.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.55. The company had a trading volume of 56,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$10.49 and a 12-month high of C$54.82.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

