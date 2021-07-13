Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.72. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

