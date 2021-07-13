Auxier Asset Management Boosts Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,563. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.