Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.