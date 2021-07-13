Auxier Asset Management Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management owned 0.19% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. 10,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.22%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

