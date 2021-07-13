Auxier Asset Management Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.15. 31,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.79. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $414.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

