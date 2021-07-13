Auxier Asset Management Invests $208,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 43,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,737. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.