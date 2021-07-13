Auxier Asset Management Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 5.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.15. 46,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.65. The firm has a market cap of $393.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

