Auxier Asset Management Sells 125 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.