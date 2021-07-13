Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.